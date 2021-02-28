Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

