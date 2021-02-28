Alleghany (NYSE:Y) PT Raised to $775.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE Y opened at $646.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.05 and its 200 day moving average is $576.91. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $739.47.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

