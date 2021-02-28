Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

