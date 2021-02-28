Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNCGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GNCGY stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

