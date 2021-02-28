RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $204.00 and last traded at $199.18, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,533 shares of company stock worth $24,050,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

