Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

