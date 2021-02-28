VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Up 11.8%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. 4,470,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,890,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

