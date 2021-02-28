OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.44

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 6609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $576.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 5,068,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 639,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

