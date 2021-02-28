OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.44

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 6609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $576.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.17.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
