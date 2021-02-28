ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

ACAD stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.