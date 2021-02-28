STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.30

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 101477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

