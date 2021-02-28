Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.17. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 19,729 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22).

REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

