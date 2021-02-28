Nord/LB Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €61.60 ($72.47).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

