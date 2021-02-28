Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
Parks! America Company Profile
