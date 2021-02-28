Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of GXI opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.08. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

