Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.