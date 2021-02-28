LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.
