LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.