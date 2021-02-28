Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “
CIB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.