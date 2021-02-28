Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

