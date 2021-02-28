General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

