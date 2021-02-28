Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

HSC stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

