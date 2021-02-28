Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $198.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of ABNB opened at $206.35 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

