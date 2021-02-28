Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.53 ($4.15).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

