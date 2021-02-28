Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 91.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 685,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

