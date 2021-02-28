Covetrus (CVET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covetrus stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

