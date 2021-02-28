Viela Bio (VIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Viela Bio to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VIE stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

