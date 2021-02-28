The Middleby (MIDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

