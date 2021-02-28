Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 77,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 16,411 call options.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.10 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 193,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 95,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

