Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $85.09 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

