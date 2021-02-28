WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$126.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSP. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$122.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.82.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$110.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.83.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

