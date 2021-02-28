Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

