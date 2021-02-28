Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$108.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$113.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,766.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

