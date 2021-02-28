Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

