Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2,831.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,207,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

