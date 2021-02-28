Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of SBS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
