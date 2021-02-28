Truist Securiti Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.