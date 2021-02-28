Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $286.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com’s Q4 results benefitted from strong momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Nonetheless, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. However, the company is well poised to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $348.57 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average is $268.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.