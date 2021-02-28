Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.91. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 733,101 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 6,985,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

