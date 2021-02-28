JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Gap Down to $664.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 664 ($8.68), but opened at GBX 634 ($8.28). JTC shares last traded at GBX 656.88 ($8.58), with a volume of 40,594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get JTC alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The company has a market cap of £808.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.