Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.78 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,701,122 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of £28.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

