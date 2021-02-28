SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.61.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.