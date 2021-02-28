Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 15.63 ($0.20). Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 40,639 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £37.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

