Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Drops By 91.6%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the January 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $78.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

