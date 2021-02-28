Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMNF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.