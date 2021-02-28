Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMNF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
