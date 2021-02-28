Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMNF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.43.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
