Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

