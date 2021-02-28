Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.
Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.