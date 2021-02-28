PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $408.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.50 ($5.34), but opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.61). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 27,664 shares.

PRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.19. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

