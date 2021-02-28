Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Short Interest Up 1,451.2% in February

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,468,500 shares, a growth of 1,451.2% from the January 28th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adaptive Medias has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

