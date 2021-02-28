Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Short Interest Up 1,451.2% in February

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,468,500 shares, a growth of 1,451.2% from the January 28th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adaptive Medias has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Adaptive Medias
