Target (TGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

