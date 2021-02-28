Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

