Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

