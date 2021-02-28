Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,749.17 ($22.85).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,387.60 ($18.13) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,782.10 ($23.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

