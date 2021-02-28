Financial Contrast: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) & Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $28.03 million 1.83 $3.49 million N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank $40.82 million 4.29 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Santa Cruz County Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 13.01% N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 31.28% N/A N/A

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Elmira Savings Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elmira Savings Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Santa Cruz County Bank beats Elmira Savings Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers commercial real estate mortgages, such as permanent and construction mortgages, and development loans; commercial loans, including term and time loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. Further, the company provides debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and financial services products; and financial planning advisory, online and mobile banking, overdraft protection, notary public, funds transfer, merchant, and cash management services. Additionally, it operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 12 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

